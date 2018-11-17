Totallee’s best-selling, super thin cases now shipping for iPhone XS Max, XS, and XR

Totallee’s popular super-thin iPhone case collection is now available for iPhone XR following launches for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Based in California, totallee has been making thin iPhone cases since 2013 and now has a number of styles of its branding-free cases available for the latest iPhones including a new leather case. Totallee’s collection now features 9 different colors and 3 different styles in total. Below we take a look all of the options in the new lineup:

SUPER THIN iPHONE CASE

Size: iPhone XS Max case | iPhone XS case | iPhone XR case | iPhone X case | iPhone 8 Plus case | iPhone 8 case

These are totallee’s slim and sleek case signature cases. Being only 0.02” thin and 0.01oz light they are the perfect case for people who don’t like bulky cases or don’t like cases at all. They cover the full back, all sides and corners of your phone and even feature a raised ring around the camera for extra protection. They come in many different colors, from a stealthy solid black to a more poppy red. These cases are intended to add extra everyday protection for things like scratches and scuffs without changing the form factor of your iPhone. These thin cases are available for $29.

THIN AND CLEAR iPHONE CASE

Size: iPhone XS Max case | iPhone XS case | iPhone XR case | iPhone X case | iPhone 8 Plus case | iPhone 8 case

Totallee’s top seller is its clear TPU case. This case is completely see-through and will show off your iPhone while protecting it at the same time. The branding-free design helps keep the case virtually invisible. Being made out of a soft and rubbery material this case is surprisingly protective despite its slim form factor. The TPU used to manufacture this case is not only durable but helps absorb shocks in the event of a fall. Pair this case with one of totallee’s screen protectors and you got yourself a well protected phone that still keeps its original look. These clear cases are available for $29.

THINNEST LEATHER CASE

Color: iPhone XS Max case | iPhone XS case | iPhone XR case | iPhone X case | iPhone 8 Plus case | iPhone 8 case

Totallee also makes the world’s thinnest leather case. This is an upgraded, more premium version of its regular case and goes for $39. Totallee managed to keep this case super thin by using its signature case as a frame and applying genuine leather on the backside. Being made of genuine leather, each case features a unique texture that will develop a slight patina that just gets better with age. By keeping the case free of any logos the minimalistic design gets to shine, offering you extra protection that is both rugged and sophisticated.

Totallee backs all its cases with a 2-year warranty and ships orders within 2 business days. Its money-back guarantee allows you to test drive a case without any risks to find out if this is the super thin case you’ve been looking for.

Totallee offers its cases for all models going all the way back to the iPhone 6. You can also get free shipping on all orders by adding a second product to your cart, like its tempered glass screen protector or all-black nylon braided charging cable.

Totallee also offers a limited number of iPhone cases on Amazon. To see all color options head on over to totallee’s website.