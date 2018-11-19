9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes Gift Card 15% off, Anker discounts from $10, Best Buy Early Black Friday sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery: save on apps, subscriptions, more
Anker Black Friday week sale discounts speakers, Qi chargers, USB hubs, more
Nearly every Apple accessory Twelve South makes is on sale for Black Friday
Best Buy Early Black Friday: CarPlay Receivers from $250, hard drives, Ring cameras, more
Looking for an Apple Watch this week? B&H has deals on Series 3 LTE models from $279
Our exclusive discounts on DJI Mavic Air and Spark deliver the best Black Friday prices
iTunes TV show sale from $5: Office Complete Series $30, Seinfeld, South Park, more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more
Best of Black Friday 2018:
Best of Black Friday 2018 – Top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Apple: HomePod $250, $400 gift card w/ iPhone, MacBooks, iPad, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – TVs: 4K from $130, doorbusters, LG, Samsung, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Google: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, Home Hub $99, Chromecast, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Amazon: Echo Devices under $20, Fire TV $25, Ring, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Smart Home: Echo Dot $24, Hue Lighting, Arlo, Nest, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort, Beats, truly wireless, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Streaming Media Players: Shield TV, Chromecast, Roku, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games: Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X, Switch, PS4, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Theater: Sonos, AirPlay 2 A/V receivers, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Fashion: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, Macy’s, Levi’s, more
Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air now up to $150 off plus tax benefits in select states
Moog iOS app sale: Minimoog $9, Animoog from $2, Model 15 $15 + more (Reg. up to $30)
- The popular Bloons TD 6 tower defense game for iOS hits all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
MORE NEW DEALS:
The Herman Miller Holiday Sale takes 15% off nearly every iconic piece of furniture, more
- Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Set gets you started w/ Siri controlled lighting for $80 (20% off)
- Upgrade your Mac audio with the Bose Companion III Multimedia Speakers for $89
- DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter beats Black Friday pricing at $699 shipped (Reg. up to $999)
- APC’s 450VA Six-Outlet UPS has dropped to its lowest price yet at $30 shipped ($20 off)
- Fossil’s all-new Sport Smartwatch gets an early Black Friday discount from $178.50 (30% off)
- Upgrade your computer with these early Black Friday SSD deals: 1TB $128, more from $58
- Outfit your desk with new peripherals: Alienware Pro bundle $100 ($70 off), more from $25
- Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR records two shows at once and has an Apple TV app: $100 ($40 off)
- Today only, the LG V30+ 128GB Smartphone plus a $25 GC can be yours for $400 ($525 value)
- Wemo Smart Plugs and Switches w/ HomeKit, Assistant, more from $19 in today’s Gold Box
- V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones are in Amazon’s Early Black Friday: $115 (Reg. $150)
- Upgrade your home theater w/ the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Score the Linksys Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at a new low of $250 ($100 off), more
- These GE Z-Wave deals are a must-have: In-Wall Switch $26, Outdoor Plug $27, more
- Easily keep your iPhone at eye-level w/ this iOttie iTap Mount for $20 via Amazon
- These laptops are great for holiday shopping from $349: Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, more
- Target Cyber Week will once again include 15% off sitewide (mostly)
- eBay Cyber Week promises rotating daily deals on MacBook Air, Sonos, Xbox, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Slim 5W Qi Charging Pad $8 shipped, more
- Best-selling pocket knives at Amazon starting at $6 from Gerber and Kershaw
- The JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker pairs w/ 3 devices simultaneously: $90 (Reg. up to $150)
- Sony’s 10-inch Digital Paper Tablet gets first price drop to $500 shipped ($100 off), more
- Get fresh espresso at home while this Breville Infuser Machine is up to $140 off (Reg. $500)
- Home Depot offers ECOVACS’ Robot Vacuum/Mop for $229 (Reg. $300), Dyson V6 $198, more
- Amazon 1-day Pelican sale from $13: tumblers and coolers in multiple sizes/colors
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Final Fantasy Tactics, FL Studio Mobile, more
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale updates your handbags, wallets & more at up to 70% off
- Early Black Friday Magazines: The Economist 1yr for $45, Sports Illustrated $30+ off, more
- Best Early Black Friday Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, AC Odyssey $30, many more
- Nectar Mattresses include two free pillows + a lifetime warranty, and they’re 30% off today only
- The North Face Black Friday Sale features jackets, vests & more from $41 + free shipping
- IZOD is up to 50% off in Amazon’s Early Black Friday Gold Box, look great from just $5
- Amazon offers up to 35% off select DEWALT tools in early Black Friday sale from $69
- Melissa & Doug deals highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box from just $6
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 19, 2018
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday deals: all-time lows on Echo devices, smart home, TVs, more
Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad: Nest Smart Home, Dyson, Tools, Christmas Trees, more
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018: latest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- Guitar Center Black Friday Ad: Fender, KRK monitors, Shure mics, AKAI controllers, more
- T-Mobile Black Friday ad: FREE iPhone XR w/ trade, Apple Watch Series 4, Android, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor and thermal improvements in a smaller form-factor
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget