OtterBox unveils Symmetry Series 360 cases for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as an Apple store exclusive

OtterBox is out today with a new option to protect your 2018 iPad Pro. The Symmetry Series 360 is now available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch models at Apple stores.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Announced in a press release, OtterBox detailed the new thin, protective folio-style case for iPad Pro.

Symmetry Series 360 offers sleek protection for iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd Gen). The slim design makes it the perfect case for home, the commute, the office and back again. A folio folds over the display to keep it free of scuffs and scratches on the go and can be folded into a stand during use, while the clear case back and black or grey bumper shows off the refined curves of each iPad.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Highlights

Drop protection that’s design tested for trusted defense

Clear, scratch-resistant case puts your iPad Pro on display

Folio provides screen protection during transit

Multiposition stand for hands-free use

Magnets in folio activate sleep and wake mode

Backed by OtterBox limited lifetime warranty

It also features a cutout for Apple Pencil storage/charging. This is the first OtterBox case available for the new iPad Pro so far, and it’s an Apple store exclusive. OtterBox also previously announced the upcoming Defender Series, but hasn’t shared a release date yet.

The Symmetry Series 360 is priced at $80 for the 11-inch version and $90 for the 12.9-inch model and is available now from Apple online and in stores.

Customers can also sign-up to be alerted when the case will be available from OtterBox. However, the pricing looks to be cheaper at Apple.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: