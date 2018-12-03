9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Pro $100 off, SanDisk Storage Gold Box from $12, Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat $79, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest iPad Pro models up to $100 off w/ tax benefits for some shoppers
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is back to $289 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $329)
Save big on SanDisk storage, D-Link routers, gaming accessories, more in today’s Gold Box
Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat hits Amazon all-time low at $79
Honeywell’s Lyric T5+ Smart Thermostat supports HomeKit, more: $109 (Reg. up to $150)
Take $479 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook at Amazon in this sale (Cert. Refurb)
Get your Drift on in Real Car Racing for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bastion for iOS/Mac gets a rare price drop, starting from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks for iOS now matching low at 50% off
- Twin-stick shooter Neon Chrome for iOS now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $7)
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
The customizable Elgato Stream Deck Mini takes your gaming session up a notch: $80 (20% off)
- Expand your smart home this year w/ a two-pack of TP-Link plugs: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Reg. $80+)
- Score a Google Home Mini and Wemo Smart Plug for $29 ($60 value)
- The new colorful HAY Sonos One Speakers get first price drop to $209, more from $179
- iOttie’s highly-rated Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount returns to Amazon low at $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 5W Wireless Qi Charging Pad $8 shipped, more
- Students can score 3 months of Spotify Premium, Hulu & Showtime for only $3 ($15 value)
- Under Armour cuts up to 50% off select workout items + 25% off orders of $100 or more
- Cole Haan’s December Savings Event gives you a fresh look with up to 60% off + free shipping
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SHI•RO, neoDefense, many more
- Assemble some joy with these discounted LEGO Architecture, Classic, City kits, more from $19
- Find Eddie Bauer outerwear, shoes & much more from $7 during its sitewide sale
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $33, Mario + Rabbids from $20, more
- The hardcover Beastie Boys Book is now at the Amazon all-time low: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lionel’s best-selling Polar Express Train Set is down to $50 or less (Reg. $70+)
- Rockport revamps your winter boots with an extra 40% off select styles + free shipping
- Xbox One holiday deals now live: Up to $100 off Xbox One, $50 off Game Pass, much more
- Save big on Harry Potter, anime, and gaming subscription boxes starting at $52
- Amazon’s Gold Box has full anime series & films from $11: Trigun, Cowboy Bebop, more
- Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- Dyson holiday deals continue from $150: Bladeless fan, cordless vacuums, more
- Today only, Amazon has up to 30% off strategy games: Exploding Kittens, more from $7
- Xbox One Dual Controller Chargers from PDP & Fosmon starting at $12 (Reg. up to $30)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st century with Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15