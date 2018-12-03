First Alert launches second-gen Onelink Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with HomeKit and Alexa

First Alert is launching a new version of its entry-level smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm with both Apple HomeKit and Amazon Echo connected home support. The new Onelink Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm retails for about half the price of the more feature-packed Safe & Sound, and customers still benefit from Siri and Home app support on Apple platforms.

The new Onelink Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm replaces First Alert’s original HomeKit smoke alarm (reviewed) with both wired and battery versions available to order. In addition to working with HomeKit and Alexa, Onelink includes voice alerts that tell you what triggered the alarm (smoke or carbon monoxide) and where the alarm was triggered.

HomeKit support lets you receive alerts about smoke and carbon monoxide detection from the Home app, and you can create smart automations like automatically turning on smart lights and unlocking smart locks if the alarm is triggered. This can make evacuating easier during an emergency.

First Alert’s smart alarm can also sound off other compatible Onelink alarms:

All Onelink alarms are designed to wirelessly interconnect through a unique Bluetooth mesh system with other compatible Onelink alarms in the home, helping ensure that all residents throughout the home are alerted in the event of an emergency.

First Alert’s higher-end smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, Safe & Sound ($199, reg. $249), touts a higher quality speaker designed for music playback with built-in Amazon Alexa voice control. AirPlay 2 support is also promised in a future update.

The new entry-level Onelink smart alarm works with Alexa voice control from compatible devices like Echo Dot ($29.99, reg. $49.99) and Siri voice control from Apple devices.

Amazon currently lists the retail price of each version as $119.99, but you can save $24 with the current $95.99 price. Both versions are currently promised to arrive before Christmas with deliveries as soon as Monday, December 10th. Both versions come in white.

