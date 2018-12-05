9to5Mac Gift Guide: Tech stocking stuffer picks to surprise and delight from $10-$30

Big ticket items can often grab the spotlight when it comes to anticipated tech gifts, but stocking stuffers present the opportunity to expand, enhance, power, and protect both new and old devices. Read on for our look at the best tech stocking stuffers including cases, screen protectors, touchscreen gloves, power banks, smart trackers and more from $10-$30.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

So far with our gift guides this year we’ve taken a look at great smart home picks, headphones, speakers, and more that audio lovers will appreciate, useful Apple Watch accessories as well as comparing Series 3 and Series 4, and top picks for IT professionals.

Now I want to focus on all the tech accessories that can help you surprise and delight your friends and family by stepping up your stocking stuffer game.

While your loved ones may be focused on getting the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac they have on their list, these accessories will help them get more out of their devices, keep them in great condition, enjoy them more, and keep them charged up.

Expand & Enhance

Tile Mate Smart Trackers – from $10

Tile offers the most popular way to keep track of your keys, bag, purse, or any other item you can think of using with a Mate smart tracker. The basic Mate is priced at $10, with the new version with replaceable battery coming in at $25.

The top end Tile Mate Pro comes in a 2-pack for $60 and includes a replaceable battery, double the range of the Mate (300 ft. compared to 150 ft.) and is more rugged as well. Even if your lost item is out of range, Tile’s network of other users can help you recover it.

These are my favorite accessory for AirPods. They create a snug fit that not only makes sure the $160 wireless earbuds stay put, they also offer improved audio with the little bit of noise isolation they provide. They’re easy to pop on and off and I’ve found them to be very comfortable. They’re also awesome for flights!

Earbuddyz 2.0 feature cutouts for all of AirPods’ sensors so features like auto-pause when you take out an AirPod still function. A 3-pack is just $12 and they come in clear, black, blue, and pink.

This is one of the best smart plug options that supports Apple’s HomeKit platform for seamless use with Siri and the Home app with iOS and macOS. Along with a fair price, the iDevices Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub, so it’s quick and easy to set up and use.

There are lots of touchscreen gloves out there, but I’ve been impressed with Mujjo’s quality and design. They offer a rubberized dots for great grip when driving and are also slim enough that you don’t lose accuracy when using your iPhone.

They are particularly handy with iPhone X and later with Face ID, as you don’t have to worry about taking off a glove for Touch ID. Mujjo’s touchscreen gloves are available in single- and double-layered version from $30.

There aren’t quite any reliable brands making USB-C and Lightning combo flash drives for now. But this 32GB Lightning and USB combo flash drive from SanDisk is a super convenient way to move files from iPhone and iPad to Mac and more.

Also, with the entire Apple notebook lineup now featuring only USB-C a USB-C/USB-A flash drive will be super handy. This SanDisk option features both USB-C and a traditional USB-A port to easily transfer files between new and old(er) computers. The 32GB version goes for just $13, while 64GB runs $18, and 128GB goes for just $31.

Power up

This one may sound silly, but your family and friends will love you for gifting this. In roughly the same size as Apple’s 5W charger that comes with iPhones, Aukey offers dual USB-ports, faster charging with 12W total output and a foldable plug. Plus at just $10, it’s about half the price of Apple’s 5W brick.

This is a great wireless charger for any of the iPhones that supports the standard (X, XS, XS Max, and XR). You can use this wireless charger in both portrait and landscape modes and the stand design makes it easy to use iPhone while it’s charging.

It offers 5W of power, but Anker says that is charges iPhones 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers. However, for most people charging speeds aren’t that important when it comes to wireless solutions. See below for a fast charging option with Apple’s USB-C to Lightning cable.

With 4.3/5 stars on over 1,000 reviews, this is a great option at more than half off the cost of other brands.

Anker PowerCore 5000 portable charger – from $20

This is one of the highest rated ultra-portable chargers. If features between 1-2 charges for iPhone (depending on which model) and offers fast 2A charging (faster than the standard iPhone power brick).

It comes in black, blue, red, and white from $20 and has 4.4/5 stars on over 2,000 reviews.

This cable doesn’t come with iPhone or iPad, but will enable fast charging for iOS devices, providing up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. You can use it with one of Apple’s USB-C chargers, but Anker offers a great one for $20 less than Apple, and it even includes a USB-A port in addition to USB-C.

Having a second Apple Watch charger on hand it really useful whether for traveling or keeping one at work. This one from Ugreen is certified by Apple (MFi) and is $8 less than the official charger.

Protect

The Torras silicon case for is a replica of Apple’s popular first-party case. At just $18, this is a great case as a primary or secondary option. It comes in black, red, yellow, and mint and has 4.1/5 stars on almost 1,000 reviews.

Torras also makes this case for iPhone XR for $16, XS Max from $17, and iPhone 7 and 8 from just $15 in a wider range of colors.

If you want to give the gift of upgraded protection, this Spigen Tough Armor Case for iPhone X and XS is a solid alternative to more expensive OtterBox products. Coming in four color choices, the Tough Armor Case offers two layers of protection along with the company’s Air Cushion Technology.

This case is rated at 4.6/5 stars by over 1,000 customers and is priced at an affordable $16. It’s also available for iPhone XR, XS Max, as well as older iPhones.

I love this as an everyday case, but it’s also great to pop on and off when you want to head out without needing a wallet or purse. The Silk Wallet Case for iPhone is available in five different colors/patterns and holds up to three cards plus some bills.

You really can’t go wrong here starting from $12 and it has 4.6/5 stars on almost 600 reviews. It’s available for iPhone X/XS, XS Max, XR, and older iPhones as well.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone – from $7

Confusing name, but these are Amazon’s Choice for best tempered glass screen protectors for iPhone. A solid average review score of 4.2/5 stars from over 1,400 customers backs up amFilm’s claims of a premium product at a super reasonable price.

3-packs for iPhone X/XS go for $8, 3-packs for XS Max sell for the same, while the 3-pack for iPhone XR is priced at $9.

For more great gift ideas check out our other recent guides:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: