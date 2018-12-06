PSA: ECG and irregular heart rate notifications not available for users under 22

watchOS 5.1.2 for the Apple Watch is rolling out today, some younger users may be in for a rude awakening. We have confirmed that there is indeed an age restriction when setting up both ECG and irregular heart rate notifications.

When trying to set up ECG or irregular heart rate notifications, users are asked to enter their age, presumably for more accurate readings.

Those under the age of 22 will see an alert that reads “The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old.”

While the wording makes it seem like you can still continue. Unfortunately, the set up process will not let you continue beyond this point.

Those under the age of 22 will have to wait to use this feature. Not recommended, but users under that age could potentially move the date forward in the iOS settings or completely fake your age during the setup process. However, this could potentially cause major problems down the road.

ECG, or an electrocardiogram on Apple Watch can detect irregular heart rhythms and atrial fibrillation or a-fib. While Apple says you shouldn’t solely rely on Apple Watch to detect such problems, it’s a first step into at least knowing if you have any heart problems.

Apple warns that Apple Watch can’t currently detect things like strokes or heart attacks.

Have you updated to watchOS 5.1.2 yet? Let us know in the comments below!

