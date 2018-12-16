Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers

Starting today, tomtoc is gifting 9to5 readers a 15% discount until December 31st on its new case for MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Following the release of Apple’s latest MacBook Air, tomtoc has released its newest alternative to the typical hard shell cases and thin laptop sleeves.

Head below for for a closer look at the new case.

tomtoc ‘ 360° Protection Premium Laptop Sleeve’

The ‘ 360° Protection Premium Laptop Sleeve’ was engineered by tomtoc to offer users an exceptionally reliable and protective case with plenty of storage for all of your MacBook’s accessories when on the go. Available in two colours (grey and black), the case is comprised of 5 different layers of material including an ultra soft plush liner, but it does so without feeling bulky. You can still easily slide this into a backpack but also have enough protection to use it for traveling with your laptop even without another bag. The outer layer is waterproof and made up of some of the toughest and durable ‘CORDURA’ polyethylene fabric. Under that is a ‘3D foam cushion system’ designed to absorb the impact from bumps or drops. The incredibly soft interior also does a great job at helping prevent scratches and removing finger prints left when placing your laptop in the sleeve. Tomtoc incorporates its patented ‘Corner Armor’ technology, so while it might look soft, an additional layer of rubber is within and designed specifically to protect the corners of the device on impact.

Extra Storage:

Tomtoc’s 360° sleeve has a ton of additional real estate for storage other than the main laptop pocket.

The front pocket is manufactured using a performance cushioning fleece that provides users with a scratch-free surface, perfect for storing your iPad or iPhone when on the go. The extra pocket allows users to conveniently pack other essentials which makes tomtoc’s option more functional than the typical sleeve design. Not only does this provide organized space for your iPad, cables and additional accessories, it also features another secured zipper pocket for important items such as your keys, wallet or passport.

The clean and organized design allows easy access to small accessories without having to dig around within the case. Tomtoc also moved the handle and zip closure from the side of the sleeve to the top with the intent of making it easier for users to remove laptops out of the sleeve when inside a backpack.

Check out the chart below to figure out which size sleeve is most compatible with your laptop