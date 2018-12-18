PSA: Here’s a quick and easy way to prep your HomePod for party season

Any HomePod owner who has ever hosted a party will know that visiting family and friends love to tell the speakers what to play. Which is great fun during the party, but not so much fun when it comes to the effect on your Apple Music recommendations for weeks later …

Fortunately, it’s easy to ensure that your friends’ terrible music tastes don’t influence your For You recommendations.

The well-known method is to pick up your iPhone, go into the Home app, force/long-press the HomePod icon, tap Settings, scroll down to Use Listening History and toggle it off.

But that’s pretty laborious, especially if you want to toggle back and forth between multiple visits by family and friends.

There is, however, an easier way:

Hey Siri, switch off listening history

The corresponding command, of course, switches it back on:

Hey Siri, switch on listening history

All you have to do is remember to do it. Or, of course, ask your HomePod to remember for you.

Hey Siri, remind me at 7pm to switch off listening history

Now the only thing left to do is grit your teeth while they’re actually playing holiday music …

There doesn’t appear to be an equivalent Siri command for Apple TV, however, so if you’re using the Apple Music app on that as your party music source, you’ll have to disable it manually in Settings → Apps → Music.

