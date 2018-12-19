Review: Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch is a solid alternative for AirPower holdouts

Belkin’s Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch (plus an extra USB port) is exclusively available through Apple or direct from the manufacturer. We’ve been testing out this charging solution and even if AirPower was available, it would give it a run for its money. Considering that AirPower’s future is still a mystery, follow along for why those holding out for Apple’s charging solution should consider Belkin’s take on a three-device charging station.

The Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch sits at the top of the Boost Up lineup. It comes in at what may seem like a steep price tag at $160, but considering what it offers and AirPowers unknown price point, this premium product is likely priced well. Let’s dive why this charging dock offers a compelling package.

Specs

Available in black or white

Delivers 7.5W of power

Qi-certified

Charges iPhone and Apple Watch wirelessly, powers a third device with a USB port on the rear

Ideal for nightstands and desks (supports Apple Watch Nightstand mode, offers nice angle to use iPhone while charging)

Apple Watch charging puck integrated with charging dock

One power supply charges up to 3 devices

Works with all Apple Watch generations, and all iPhones that support wireless charging

iPhones charge wirelessly with up to 3mm thick cases

3-year warranty and $2,500 connected equipment guarantee

Materials & Build

As you would expect with a $160 charger, Belkin’s Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock has a premium build and feel. The edges of the base feature a polished plastic while the majority of the base where your iPhone and Apple Watch rest is made up of with what feels like a high-quality silicone with a soft, satin feel.

The entire bottom of the charger is made of silicone for a non-slip experience. Attention to the fine details is apparent with a recessed connection for the AC power adapter among an overall sharp design.

There is a slight raised lip that keeps your iPhone from sliding away from the wireless Qi pad even when using it while charging. The iPhone charging pad is made up of silicone on the front side, with a plastic back that has a satin finish. The iPhone charging pad is suspended at a convenient angle from a cylindrical post with a polished finish that matches the edges of the dock’s base.

Hidden around back is the 5W USB-A port to charge a third device like AirPods or another iPhone.

Another notable inclusion with this premium wireless charging dock is a three-year warranty and a $2,500 connected equipment guarantee as well.

In Use

I’ve really enjoyed using the Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock on both my desk and bedside table. When comparing to other options, and to the yet to be released AirPower, I think stand-style wireless charging docks have the upper hand.

Sure, AirPower (if Apple does bring it to market) has the advantage of being able to plop up to three devices down for wireless charging without worrying about placement, but that’s not a problem I really need to be solved. It’s really easy to place an iPhone and Apple Watch on the Boost Up Charging Dock. As for a third device, you can always plug in a cable with the rear USB port to do so, but on a daily basis I really just need to charge my watch and phone.

The Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock wins out for me in two aspects with it being a stand-style design. First, I really like being able to use my iPhone while it’s charging wireless when working at my desk (although it’s nice as a bedside charger too). With Face ID and a great angle, Boost Up offers a great experience here.

Second, you get Nightstand mode functionality for Apple Watch, for those waiting for AirPower, you’re trading these features for the option of placing your devices wherever on the mat.

As far as downsides with Belkin’s $160 charging dock, I have a few issues. First, I love the black model, but would really like to see the whole thing be black. The white Apple Watch charging puck really sticks out and feels distracting to me. Fortunately, it is mostly hidden with 44mm (or 42mm) Apple Watches, but you do notice the white showing when charging 40mm (or 38mm) watches.

My second piece of criticism would fall in the nitpicky realm for sure, but I think it’s worth noting. The power adapter for the dock is quite large. Probably not an issue in most circumstances, but if you’re trying to plug it in in a tight space or under a desk with a specific cable management system and surge protector like me, you may have to fiddle with things a bit to make it work. Considering it powers three devices, I get that this may be unavoidable, but it’s something to keep in mind. Here’s a picture comparing it to my 44mm Apple Watch.

Final Thoughts

All in all, I’d say if you’re looking for a premium wireless charging dock to handle multiple devices, the Belkin Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock is absolutely worth considering. I think it speaks volumes that this is the only option that Apple sells to charge three devices at once (Apple does sell a couple of other Belkin docks that charge two).

Even though the $160 price may seem steep at first, what you’re paying for is a great experience to wireless charge iPhone and Apple Watch, sleek design, and extras like a 3-year warranty.

The Belkin Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch is available from Apple with free two-day shipping as well as direct from Belkin.

If you don’t need all the features of the Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock, Belkin also offers its Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand for $60 and its Dual Wireless Charging Powerhouse Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch for $100.

