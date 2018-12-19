How to set Gmail to delete instead of archive in Mail on iPhone and iPad

- Dec. 19th 2018 12:00 am PT

Have you noticed that when you try to delete messages in Gmail on iOS you only get an archive option? Read on for how to set Gmail to delete instead of archive in Mail on iPhone and iPad.

The setting to change the default option to deleting discarded email instead of archiving it is quite buried in settings, but it doesn’t take long to change once you know where to go.

Keep in mind, this tutorial is for those who use Gmail through Apple’s Mail app on iPhone and iPad.

How to set Gmail to delete instead of archive in Mail on iPhone and iPad

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap Passwords & Accounts
  3. Tap your Gmail account
  4. Select Account
  5. Tap Advanced
  6. Now below Move Discarded Messages Into: tap Deleted Mailbox

Here’s how the process looks:

Now tap Advanced, under Move Discarded Messages Into: tap Deleted Mailbox.

