Best smart wallets for iPhone (or your pocket)

Apple’s MagSafe wallet (the latest with Find My support) has grabbed a lot of attention over the last couple of years, but there are a lot of other great iPhone wallet choices with varying advantages. We’ll also look at some wallets with smart iPhone integration for those that don’t prefer wallet cases.
I’ve been using some type of wallet case since iPhone 3G, so I’ve tried just about everything out there. While Apple’s second-gen MagSafe Leather Wallet can be a really great solution for iPhone 12 and 13, it’s not right for everyone.
Below, I’ve included a variety of high-quality iPhone wallets (most of which I’ve used) that offer everything from the ability to carry 6 cards + cash, to the slimmest experience possible, plus some alternative ideas.
Table of contents
- Best iPhone wallets
- Smart wallets and other alternatives
Best iPhone wallets
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet
The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and 13 is a really nice choice for an iPhone integrated wallet.
If storing 3 (maybe 4) cards max and the fact that you have to remove it from iPhone to access the cards aren’t an issue, the MagSafe Leather Wallet has some great features:
- Premium build quality
- Find My support (can view location, enable Lost Mode, or be notified if your wallet detaches from iPhone)
- Flexibility to use with and without your iPhone
- Works with and without a case
- Multiple colors make it easy to create a unique/personalized combination
The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and 13 retails for $60 direct from Apple, at Amazon, and Best Buy.
If $60 is more than you want to spend, there are third-party look-alikes on Amazon between $10-$30.
Mujjo – minimal iPhone wallet
Mujjo is one of my favorite wallet cases for iPhone, and the same goes for many of my teammates here at 9to5Mac.
You’re getting a premium leather wallet that is barely thicker than a non-wallet case. If you’re looking for a great minimal iPhone wallet case, this is one to consider.
- Sharp design with premium leather
- Easy card access
- Good protection
- Super slim
- Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging
You can pick up Mujjo wallet cases for pretty much any iPhone direct from Mujjo or on Amazon for around $50.
jimmyCase – flexible iPhone wallet
I’ve reviewed and used jimmyCase for several years, and I think it’s one of the best all-around cases, let alone iPhone wallet cases.
You get great drop protection, lots of beautiful options with the real-wood back, and the elastic card/cash holder is really versatile without being bulky.
- Securely holds up to 6 cards + cash
- 36 options with different wood/elastic band patterns/colors
- Great for those who change how many cards they carry regularly and those who use cash
- Can still be a slim case depending on how much you carry
- Handmade in California
- Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging
jimmyCase has models for pretty much any iPhone from $50-70.
Smartish Wallet Slayer – simple and affordable
If you’re looking for a basic and effective wallet case without spending much, the Smartish Wallet Slayer for iPhone is a great option.
- Hold up to 3 cards plus cash
- Easy card access
- Spring mechanism to keep your cards from falling out
- Plastic build is light yet durable and protective
- Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging
The Smartish Wallet Slayer is available for iPhone 11 for a really reasonable $15 and $20 for the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.
Twelve South SurfacePad – minimal iPhone wallet folio
If you prefer a folio-style iPhone wallet case without bulk, the SurfacePad is an awesome choice.
- Attaches directly to the back of iPhone via strong adhesive (doesn’t leave marks or residue if/when you remove)
- Slim design holds 2 cards
- Doubles as a stand for your iPhone
- MagSafe-compatible
Twelve South offers SurfacePad for all iPhone 12 and 13 models for $50.
Smart wallets and other alternatives
If you’re looking for a standalone wallet, here are a few recommendations.
Ekster – Siri support & lots of storage
I first tried out Ekster two years ago and have been really impressed since then. The company uses premium leather and has innovative, super functional designs that use a mechanism (with many models) to fan out all your cards.
- Premium build
- Can make any Ekster wallet smart with a Siri-enabled solar-powered tracking card
- Or a Chipolo Card Spot
- Super handy functionality
- Variety of options depending on how many cards/cash you carry
Check out our full review of Ekster’s wallets.
Prices start from $29 and head north of $100 for the top-end wallets.
Moment – carry more
If you’re looking for something a little different than a traditional wallet, Moment has a neat Crossbody Wallet. These are great to carry more than just cards/cash without carrying a larger bag or purse.
- Available in leather, canvas, and ripstop
- Adjustable crossbody strap and comes with wrist rope too
- Scratch-free microfiber pockets
- Works with Pro Max iPhones/Plus iPhones
- Pop in an AirTag or Chipolo tracker to make it a smart wallet
You can pick Moment’s Crossbody Wallet direct from the company, normally starting from $50.
Bellroy – traditonal/modern wallets
Bellroy has built a reputation for making some of the best wallets on the market. The company features a wide variety of designs and styles with great functionality.
- Lots of choices
- Premium leather and build
- RFID protection on many models
- Traditional and modern options
- Can add a tracking card like Ekster’s to make any of them smart with Siri or throw in an AirTag
Check out everything from traditional bi-folds to zip wallets and cardholders. Prices range from $55 to $100+.
