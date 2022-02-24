Best smart wallets for iPhone (or your pocket)

Apple’s MagSafe wallet (the latest with Find My support) has grabbed a lot of attention over the last couple of years, but there are a lot of other great iPhone wallet choices with varying advantages. We’ll also look at some wallets with smart iPhone integration for those that don’t prefer wallet cases.

I’ve been using some type of wallet case since iPhone 3G, so I’ve tried just about everything out there. While Apple’s second-gen MagSafe Leather Wallet can be a really great solution for iPhone 12 and 13, it’s not right for everyone.

Below, I’ve included a variety of high-quality iPhone wallets (most of which I’ve used) that offer everything from the ability to carry 6 cards + cash, to the slimmest experience possible, plus some alternative ideas.

Best iPhone wallets

The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and 13 is a really nice choice for an iPhone integrated wallet.

If storing 3 (maybe 4) cards max and the fact that you have to remove it from iPhone to access the cards aren’t an issue, the MagSafe Leather Wallet has some great features:

Premium build quality

Find My support (can view location, enable Lost Mode, or be notified if your wallet detaches from iPhone)

Flexibility to use with and without your iPhone

Works with and without a case

Multiple colors make it easy to create a unique/personalized combination

The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and 13 retails for $60 direct from Apple, at Amazon, and Best Buy.

If $60 is more than you want to spend, there are third-party look-alikes on Amazon between $10-$30.

Mujjo – minimal iPhone wallet

Mujjo is one of my favorite wallet cases for iPhone, and the same goes for many of my teammates here at 9to5Mac.

You’re getting a premium leather wallet that is barely thicker than a non-wallet case. If you’re looking for a great minimal iPhone wallet case, this is one to consider.

Sharp design with premium leather

Easy card access

Good protection

Super slim

Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging

You can pick up Mujjo wallet cases for pretty much any iPhone direct from Mujjo or on Amazon for around $50.

jimmyCase – flexible iPhone wallet

I’ve reviewed and used jimmyCase for several years, and I think it’s one of the best all-around cases, let alone iPhone wallet cases.

You get great drop protection, lots of beautiful options with the real-wood back, and the elastic card/cash holder is really versatile without being bulky.

Securely holds up to 6 cards + cash

36 options with different wood/elastic band patterns/colors

Great for those who change how many cards they carry regularly and those who use cash

Can still be a slim case depending on how much you carry

Handmade in California

Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging

jimmyCase has models for pretty much any iPhone from $50-70.

jimmyCase with two cards on left, with 6 cards plus cash on right

Smartish Wallet Slayer – simple and affordable

If you’re looking for a basic and effective wallet case without spending much, the Smartish Wallet Slayer for iPhone is a great option.

Hold up to 3 cards plus cash

Easy card access

Spring mechanism to keep your cards from falling out

Plastic build is light yet durable and protective

Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging

The Smartish Wallet Slayer is available for iPhone 11 for a really reasonable $15 and $20 for the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.

Twelve South SurfacePad – minimal iPhone wallet folio

If you prefer a folio-style iPhone wallet case without bulk, the SurfacePad is an awesome choice.

Attaches directly to the back of iPhone via strong adhesive (doesn’t leave marks or residue if/when you remove)

Slim design holds 2 cards

Doubles as a stand for your iPhone

MagSafe-compatible

Twelve South offers SurfacePad for all iPhone 12 and 13 models for $50.

Smart wallets and other alternatives

If you’re looking for a standalone wallet, here are a few recommendations.

Ekster – Siri support & lots of storage

I first tried out Ekster two years ago and have been really impressed since then. The company uses premium leather and has innovative, super functional designs that use a mechanism (with many models) to fan out all your cards.

Premium build

Can make any Ekster wallet smart with a Siri-enabled solar-powered tracking card Or a Chipolo Card Spot

Super handy functionality

Variety of options depending on how many cards/cash you carry

Check out our full review of Ekster’s wallets.

Prices start from $29 and head north of $100 for the top-end wallets.

Moment – carry more

If you’re looking for something a little different than a traditional wallet, Moment has a neat Crossbody Wallet. These are great to carry more than just cards/cash without carrying a larger bag or purse.

Available in leather, canvas, and ripstop

Adjustable crossbody strap and comes with wrist rope too

Scratch-free microfiber pockets

Works with Pro Max iPhones/Plus iPhones

Pop in an AirTag or Chipolo tracker to make it a smart wallet

You can pick Moment’s Crossbody Wallet direct from the company, normally starting from $50.

Bellroy – traditonal/modern wallets

Bellroy has built a reputation for making some of the best wallets on the market. The company features a wide variety of designs and styles with great functionality.

Lots of choices

Premium leather and build

RFID protection on many models

Traditional and modern options

Can add a tracking card like Ekster’s to make any of them smart with Siri or throw in an AirTag

Check out everything from traditional bi-folds to zip wallets and cardholders. Prices range from $55 to $100+.

