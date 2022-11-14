Review: Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet for iPhone offers three useful features that Apple doesn’t

Mujjo recently launched its interpretation of a slim MagSafe leather wallet. While it’s similar to Apple’s MagSafe wallet, Mujjo has made three notable changes that add up to a much-improved experience. Read on for our full review.

Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet for iPhone specs

Easy access for up to three cards

Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, and MagSafe-compatible cases

Vegetable-tanned full-grain Ecco leather

Lined with Japanese microfiber with a satin-like finish

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance

Hidden spring mechanism to secure cards

Access cards from the top, base, or back

Available in black, blue, and tan

Price: $44

Materials and build

The Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet offers a premium experience. From the full-grain leather that’s soft out of the box to the precision stitching for the slim wallet on the back, you can tell right away that it’s built to last.

Mujjo’s rendition of the MagSafe wallet is very similar to Apple’s first-party offering regarding precise stitching, premium finish, thinness/dimensions, and soft feel out of the box.

Apple’s Leather Wallet on left, Mujjo on right

However, Mujjo has included three upgrades that make it much easier to get cards out, offer a more secure attachment, and unique design. I’ll dig into each in a moment.

Mujjo includes a two-year warranty with its products.

In use

I’ve been using this wallet for the last month and have really come to appreciate the thoughtful upgrades it brings over Apple’s MagSafe wallet.

The first two things that make a big difference are the asymmetrical design at the top and the small cutout and the bottom. In contrast to Apple’s wallet, that means you can easily get your cards out without having to remove the Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet from your iPhone (I also enjoy Mujjo’s angular design which ends up being more functional).

I’ve actually found it so easy to remove them from the top (with a thumb slide) that I don’t even need the extra help of the bottom cutout (if you like sliding your cards out from the back, you can do that too).

The third tweak that Mujjo has incorporated is a silicone-striped back. This offers a really nice grip that pairs with the magnet so the wallet doesn’t slide around as much on the back of your iPhone. It’s noticeably more secure with this design than Apple’s smooth-backed wallet.

Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet wrap-up

Pros:

Premium build with full-grain leather

Easy card access without having to remove wallet from iPhone

More solid attachment than Apple’s wallet thanks to the silicone back + magnets

More affordable than Apple’s wallet

Cons:

Doesn’t include Find My support like Apple’s MagSafe wallet

For what Mujjo set out to accomplish, I give its Leather Magnetic Wallet a 5/5 rating. It’s got almost everything that Apple’s premium MagSafe wallet has plus improved access, more secure attachment to your iPhone, and a more affordable price.

You can pick up the Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet direct from the company. And check out the other iPhone cases and wallet cases from Mujjo for more options.

