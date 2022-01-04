The new Chipolo Card Spot brings Find My integration to your wallet

Apple’s Find My technology is making a splash at CES 2022 this week, even though Apple itself doesn’t have an official presence at the show. Following Targus’ announcement of a new Find My backpack, Chipolo has now unveiled a new Card Spot accessory that brings integration with Apple’s Find My network to your wallet.

Right off the bat, it’s important to note that the Chipolo Card Spot is not a wallet itself. Instead, it’s a credit card-shaped tracker that you put inside of your existing wallet. This is similar to other offerings from Tile, but the key differentiator is that the Chipolo Card Spot integrates exclusively with Find My.

With Find My integration, the Chipolo Card Spot can be paired with the Find My app on your iPhone and easily located using the Find My network. You can also receive a notification when you leave your wallet behind using the new “Notify When Left Behind” feature of iOS 15.

Other features include:

Locate wallet: Pair your iPhone or iPad with the Chipolo CARD Spot, and locate your wallet using the Find My app. Compatible with the latest available versions of iOS, iPadOS or macOS.

Play sound: Thanks to the loud 105dB sound of the Chipolo CARD Spot, you can use the Find My app to find items within 200ft/60m range.

Lost Mode: Any missing item can be put in Lost Mode and the Find My network will notify the owner when it is located. If someone, other than the owner, finds a lost Chipolo CARD Spot, they can use the Find My app on any iPhone to identify it. They will then be directed to a website that will display a simple message and contact phone number that can be used to return it.

Security: The Apple Find My network uses advanced encryption to ensure that no one else, not even Chipolo or Apple, can view the location of the Chipolo CARD Spot.

9to5Mac’s Take

I have to admit, I’m pretty excited to see Find My integration come to as many different form factors and accessory categories as possible. In fact, it’s starting to look like Apple’s decision to open the Find My network to third-party products could be a bigger announcement than AirTags themselves.

Another interesting thing to consider here is that Apple announced a new version of its MagSafe Wallet with Find My last year, but the Find My support is pretty limited. The MagSafe Wallet doesn’t actually integrate with Find My, but rather you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone.

If you’re looking for a more capable solution for never losing your wallet, the Chipolo Card Spot seems like it will be an excellent solution. The company says it will start shipping in February and you can pre-order it now starting at $35.

