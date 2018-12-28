9to5Mac Happy Hour 205: Apple’s 2018 Year-In-Review

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s 2018 year-in-review, including hardware and software achievements and misses, how Apple has overcome challenges from 2017, and what Apple faces in 2019.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Atlassian’s OpsGenie: Opsgenie empowers Dev & Ops teams to plan for service disruptions and stay in control during incidents. Get a free company account for up to 5 team members, forever.

Sponsored by Setapp: Setapp, the first subscription service for Mac offering users access to a suite of over 130+ apps for $9.99/month. Sign up for a free trial and enter to win our MacBook Air giveaway below!

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2018/12/9to5mac-happy-hour-12-28-2018.mp3

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Giveaway:

How to Enter: