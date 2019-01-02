9to5Toys Lunch Break: Milanese Loop Apple Watch Bands from $4, 9.7-inch iPad Pro refurb $300, iTunes $5 Movie Sale, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
TODAY'S CAN'T MISS DEALS:
Milanese Loop bands from $4 deliver new style to your Apple Watch in this Amazon sale
Get the latest Apple Watch Series 4 from $365.50 shipped at Amazon
Today only, pick up Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro from $300 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $700+)
iTunes kicks off 2019 with $5 movie sale + deals on bundles, more
You can now download the popular Hitman Sniper game on iOS for FREE (Reg. $1)
- Download the award-winning Alto’s Adventure & Odyssey on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $5)
- The open-ended farming RPG Stardew Valley for iOS gets a 50% price cut to $4
- Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)
- Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more
Twelve South’s $24 BackPack for iMac is perfect for keeping hard drives out of sight
Organize your cables and more w/ the Twelve South CaddySack, now $40 (20% off)
- Tote your 15-inch MacBook Pro around in this stylish messenger bag for $32.50
- Google Pixelbook offers solid value at $600 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $999)
- Nokia Steel HR Sport Smartwatch keeps your new year’s resolution on-track at $160 (20% off)
- GoPro HERO7 Black sports 4K and HyperSmooth stabilization, now $357 via Amazon
- Transfer holiday photos with Sabrent’s micro and SD card reader for $6 (40% off)
- Save 20% on the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt at $144 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Deluxe 16750mAh Power Bank $30 shipped, more
- Anker’s Roav Dash Cam offers extreme temp resistance, night vision, and more: $38 (save $25)
- Bring home a Fender stand at just $5 for your new acoustic guitar (Reg. $15+)
- Improve your FaceTime Audio call’s quality with the Samson Go Mic Connect at $20 (Reg. $45)
- The UGG Closet New Year Sale takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, slippers & more
- CALPAK luggage, backpacks & accessories are at Hautelook from $30 for your 2019 travels
- Bring home the NEOGEO Mini Console at its lowest price yet: $80 shipped (Reg. $110)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodborne Complete $14 or less, Disney Afternoon from $5, more
- Save on drugstore essentials w/ 20% off Amazon’s bath & beauty brand, prices from $6
- Sierra Trading Post’s New Year New Gear Sale features The North Face, Sperry, more from $15
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket Anatomy (2018), Baldur’s Gate II, more
- J.Crew cuts a rare extra 60% off sale items with styles from $11: outerwear, jeans, more
- Get in shape for 2019 with up to $150 off Sunny Health fitness gear: exercise bikes, more
- Amazon 1-day fitness supplement deals from $6: protein, vitamin C, melatonin, more
- Levi’s End of Season Sale takes an extra 40% off already-reduced styles from $21
- Columbia’s Winter Sale updates your outerwear w/ jackets, vests, boots & more from $26
The new Retro Fighters N64 Controllers upgrade the classic form-factor, now up for pre-order
Here’s our first official look at 20 upcoming The LEGO Movie 2 Collectible Minifigures
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS