Satechi launches 30W and 75W USB-C chargers, powers MacBook, iPad, and iPhone simultaneously

Satechi has announced two new USB-C PD chargers at CES 2019. The 30W and 75W travel chargers feature both USB-C and USB-A for convenience to charge any device. Notably, the 75W charger offers two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, perfect for simultaneous charging of a MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone, and more.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Satechi detailed the new USB-C PD chargers in a press release:

The 75W Dual Type-C Travel Charger integrates two powerful USB-C ports, ideal for the 2018 iPad Pro and fast-charging the iPhone XS Max/XS/XR, and two USB-A ports for additional charging capabilities. Alternatively, the 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger features one USB-C PD port and an additional USB-A port to simultaneously charge another USB device.

The 75W USB-C charger is a great alternative to Apple’s USB-C charger or to pick up as a secondary power supply for MacBook owners who would also like to fast charge the current or previous generation iPad Pro, iPhone, and more.

75W Dual Type-C Travel Charger

1 x 60W USB-C PD port

1 x 18W USB-C PD port

2 x USB-A 3.0 ports (12 W total output)

Made with heat-resistant materials

Works with 100-240V input

Available now for $70

The more compact 30W charger is a good option for juicing up iPad, iPhone, and other small devices.

30W Dual-Port Charger

1 x 18W USB-C PD port

1 x 12W USB-A 3.0 port

Made with heat-resistant materials

Works with 100-240V input

Available in late January for $30

Both chargers will be available direct from Satechi as well as Amazon. Check out more of Satechi’s Apple accessories here.

And you can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: