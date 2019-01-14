Last chance: Get Hyper’s new USB-C Hub for iPad Pro up to 40% off

Today is your last chance to get the new HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro at its limited time preorder price through Kickstarter. Check out our early hands-on look with the new product in the video below.

Get HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro on Kickstarter now for 30-40% off (Reg. $99)

Shipping this month, the new USB-C Hub from Hyper is the first designed specifically for the new iPad Pro and was on show last week at CES.

Compatible with both the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the Hyper USB-C Hub offers six ports total including including 4K HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery.

With support for pass-through charging, you will be able to continue to charge your iPad Pro via the hub’s USB-C port when needed.

The hub is made to be fully compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio (as pictured above) thanks to a removable and replaceable rubber “grip” that also holds the hub snuggly in place against your iPad Pro while preventing scratches. The removable grip is designed to allow for future accessories like an extension USB-C cable.

The HyperDrive hub is available in both Space Gray and Silver aluminum color options to match the enclosure on the new iPad Pros. Now fully funded on Kickstarter, first preorders are expected to ship this month and early next.

Get HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro on Kickstarter now for 30-40% off (Reg. $99)

Also check out Hyper’s latest lineup of USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, and more for MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods and other devices: