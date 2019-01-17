How to change Mac app icons

- Jan. 17th 2019 2:10 pm PT

0

Whether you want to revert to an app’s previous icon, or want to have some fun with customizing a variety of your apps, read on for how to change Mac app icons.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Changing Mac app icons is a simple and painless process and can be fun to do for a custom macOS look and feel.

How to change Mac app icons

  1. Open Finder and navigate to Applications
  2. Click the app you’d like to change the icon for and hit command + I (or right-click and choose Get Info)
  3. Have an image for the new icon you’d like to use, jpg often works best
  4. Copy the new image you’d like to use (command + C)
  5. Click the small thumbnail of the current app icon in the Info window
  6. Use the keyboard shortcut command + V to paste in the new icon
  7. Close and reopen the app to have the changes take effect

Here’s how the process looks:

How to change Mac icons

After pulling up Applications, find the app you’d like to change the icon for. Right click and select Get Info or use the keyboard shortcut command + I.

How to change Mac icons

Copy (right click, Copy or command + C) the image for what you’d like to change the app icon to. Then click on the small existing icon in the Info window so it’s highlighted with a blue border.

How to change Mac icons

Use the keyboard shortcut command + V to paste in the new icon that you’d like to use.

How to change Mac icons

If the app is open, the last step is to close it and reopen the app for the change to take effect.

How to change Mac icons

In this example I didn’t take the time to fully crop the Slack icon to remove the whitespace around the perimeter, but you can be as meticulous as you want for the icons you’re customizing.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of both notebook and desktop computers ranging in screen size from 12-inch to 27-inch to headless Macs.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable