Hands-on w/ Setapp subscription Mac app service + MacBook Air giveaway [Video]

Hands-on with Setapp:

Now on the market for over two years with a proven platform for both developers and users, in the video above we take a look at just a handful of the over 130+ apps that are now available in Setapp. Setapp is the first subscription service for Mac offering users access to an always growing suite apps for $9.99/month.

For the monthly subscription cost, it offers an App Store-like experience allowing users to browse, discover, install, and open apps in just a click. The apps are the same full versions of apps you would find outside of Setapp, which makes the monthly price quite attractive when adding up the standalone cost or subscription costs of all the included apps. The model not only provides apps you need frequently at a great price, but also gives you the whole collection of 100+ apps that you might not normally invest in but can now use from time to time when needed.

A few of the notable and popular apps include CleanMyMacX, the Flume Instagram for Mac app, Archiver, ChatMate for WhatsApp, the Capto screen recording app, among over 100 others.

In the video above we take a look at just some of the apps from the various categories available in Setapp. These include Toothfairy, an app that connect Airpods with one-click or using keyboard shortcuts, Photobulk for bulk resizing, renaming, watermarks, and more, the Flume for Instagram app for a full-fledged Instagram experience your Mac, the Mac Pilot app for one-click system tweaks, the Marked markdown preview utility that works with any word processor, and the Wallpaper Wizard app, an excellent wallpaper gallery with one-click installs.

The platform is consistently adding new developers and apps, all of which remain available to both new and old users for the $9.99/month subscription price.

You can get a free trial of Setapp’s full collection of Mac apps now.