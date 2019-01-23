9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $144 off, Pre-paid iPhone 6 from $70, 12-inch MacBook 256GB Refurb $830, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Series 4 markdowns start at $385, open-box up to $144 off

Buying this pre-paid iPhone 6 is a no-brainer from $70 shipped

Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook

Nike’s Winter Clearance Sale is live! Stock up with an extra 20% off Air Max, Free RN & more

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad can be yours for $252.50 shipped (Reg. $329)

Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks hits its all-time low on iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)

Review: Microsoft Surface Headphones– A solid first attempt

MORE NEW DEALS:

Twelve South’s ActionSleeve is an Apple Watch workout companion for $16 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)

Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoption with plans to teach new home security tricks

AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more