Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson talk innovation with Crown Prince of Dubai at World Economic Forum

In addition to dining with various political and technology figures at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tim Cook also sat down with Hamdan Bin Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Apple’s VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives Lisa Jackson joined Cook at this meeting.

Hamdan Bin Al Maktoum took to Twitter to share that he had met with Cook. He explained that the meeting with Apple’s CEO allowed him to explain the “latest advancements” of the firms based in the United Arab Emirates:

“I met with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on the sidelines of Davos. The UAE is the leading hub for international corporations to tap into our region’s market. The meeting gave us an opportunity to share the latest advancements of global firms in the region.”

A local report from Emirates 24/7 adds more details:

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE and Dubai’s experiments present a model for development and offer an incubator for innovation and technology. He said Dubai became a global magnet for international companies and entrepreneurs as the emirate offers good opportunities to help business leaders to transform their plans and ideas to reality.

Other details from the meeting aren’t clear. This year marks the first time Tim Cook has attended the World Economic Forum, as noted by The Financial Times. Thus far, the Apple CEO has been pictured dining with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Brazilian President Bolsonaro, and others. He also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

