Amazon updates Prime Video for Apple TV with support for IMDb-powered X-Ray feature

Amazon this week has updated the Prime Video app for Apple TV to add support for its X-Ray feature. This feature allows you to get easy access to details about the cast and characters in a movie or TV show you’re watching.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Amazon uses data from IMDb, which it owns, to power X-Ray. To activate X-Ray on Apple TV, simply pause the video you’re watching or tap the touch surface and swipe up. You’ll then see a dedicated X-Ray interface showing details about cast members, music, and trivia for what you’re watching (via Best Apple TV).

Here’s how Amazon describes X-Ray for movies and TV:

Experience more with X-Ray on Prime Video. Get instant access to cast, characters, music, trivia, photos, videos and other bonus materials while you watch. Check out the latest premium X-Ray experience on Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War now available for purchase on Prime Video.

X-Ray isn’t supported on all Prime Video content and it doesn’t appear to be possible to tell if what you’re about to watch supports it via the Apple TV app. Nonetheless, it seems to be available on most popular titles, including Amazon Originals.

The feature still appears to be rolling out, so if you don’t see it just yet, be sure to keep checking the Prime Video app over the coming days.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: