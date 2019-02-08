When does the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R come out?

The iPhone is Apple’s most popular product. There’s a new model every year, and they typically sell out within minutes of pre-orders beginning. Apple releases a new iPhone every year and this year isn’t any different. So, when does the new iPhone come out?

When does the new iPhone come out?

If past year’s are any indication, we should expect Apple to announce a new iPhone this fall in September. Though, the past several years, the iPhone’s actual release date varied greatly.

For example, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max was released in September 2018, with iPhone XR in October 2018. And the year before that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released in September 2017, while iPhone X released in November 2017.

But both of these years were one-offs, as iPhone X introduced a brand new design language with an edge-to-edge all screen design, Face ID, OLED, and wireless charging. The same could be said with iPhone XR, bringing the edge-to-edge all screen design to the mainstream with an LCD display and a single rear-facing camera.

More than likely, we’ll see this year’s iPhones, iPhone 11, be announced and released in September, if everything goes according to plan. These models will be in the same size configurations as the 2018 iPhones, with an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R.

Typically, when the new iPhones come out, the last generation models get bumped down $100 in price. This isn’t always the case, as proven by iPhone X, where that model disappeared completely with the launch of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, though some carriers are still selling them. With iPhone pricing being $1,000 and above, we’ll have to wait and see if Apple will continue with this trend.

So, to recap, expect the new iPhones to be announced in September, with a release date sometime between September-November. We’ll see three new iPhone models introduced this year: iPhone 11 (5.8-inch), iPhone 11 Max (6.5-inch), and iPhone 11R (6.1-inch).

