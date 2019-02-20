9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Storage & Networking Sale from $8, Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe $40, iOttie Car Mount $12, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day storage/networking sale from $8: routers, desktop drives, SSD, mesh Wi-Fi, more
Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe includes a Lightning cable for $40 (Reg. up to $60)
Your iPhone or Android device is secure in iOttie’s $12 Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models hit some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from $269
Charge your Apple Watch on-the-go w/ Griffin’s portable power bank for $34 (Reg. $50)
Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ a Milanese band in multiple colors from $5.50 Prime shipped
Add a leather Apple Watch band to your arsenal in various colors for $5.50 (Reg. $12+)
Nomad’s outlet sale takes an extra 15% off Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad accessories
iTunes launches Oscars movie sale w/ $20 bundles, 4K from $5, $1 rentals, more
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection now $90 (Reg. up to $150)
Nike cuts $30 off all orders of $150 or more with promo code: Dri-FIT, Free RN, more
Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon
Take your espresso game up a notch w/ The Great Coffee App for iOS, now FREE for a limited time
- The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles
- Civilization VI for Mac is now matching its all-time low at $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Eradicate crime across the megacity of Edenbyrg in JYDGE for iOS: $3 (Reg. $9)
- Tactical iOS card game Age of Rivals now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Why pay $19 for Apple’s 1A adapter when Aukey’s dual 2.4A charger is just $6 Prime shipped
- The best Google Pixel 3/XL deal out there is at Woot from $550 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $799+)
- Das Keyboard’s Mac-compatible Model S Professional drops to $100 shipped (Reg. $119)
- Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor w/ USB hub, more drops to Amazon all-time low at $360 (Reg. $450)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable Two-Pack from $14, more
- Score the water-resistant Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder for $12.50 (Reg. $35, All-time low)
- This all-in-one 5,000mAh Portable Wireless Charger is now $34
- Samsung’s 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV touts built-in Netflix, Hulu and more at $328 (Reg. $430)
- Repair frayed cables and more with Sugru’s $10 Moldable Glue Tech Kit (30% off)
- Take your Nintendo Switch more places w/ an Aukey case for $5 (up to 70% off)
- Cuisinart’s 7-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker is down to $50 for today only (Reg. up to $100)
- TOMS revamps your footwear with 30% off all boots for men & women from $43
- Grab an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for just $37.50 today (Reg. $50+)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Gear up for Adventure Sale takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, more from $21
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Elder Sign Omens, Command & Conquer, more
- Birchbox is taking 40% off over 400 skincare, makeup and hair care items
- Le Creuset pans, stainless steel sets, Dutch ovens and more from $30 at Hautelook
- Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses are on sale from $30 Prime shipped at Woot, today only
- Amazon offers deals on Launch Automotive Diagnostic Tools from $23 (up to 25% off)
- Home Depot’s 1-day Outdoor Tool Sale has snow blowers, pressure washers, more from $12
- Amazon’s Gold Box has the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vac for $275 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Enjoy savings & quality w/ Canon’s AiO AirPrint-enabled laser printer for $124 (Reg. $175)
- Master reverse parking w/ this wireless backup camera kit for $96.50 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Logitech’s budget-friendly Harmony 350 controls up to 8 devices for $13 (Refurb, Orig. $40)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Anker PowerWave+ Pad arrives as AirPower competitor, available now
Replicade brings new Asteroids and Dragon’s Lair Cabinets + a Token Machine USB Hub to Toy Fair
How to keep your smart home online & safe during a power outage
- The new Varjo VR-1 Headset features a mind-boggling 3,000 PPI ‘Human-Eye’ resolution, more
- New Super Mario Maker 2 features include Cat Suits, new characters, much more
- Organize your pantry with these helpful accessories from $7
- Nissan recycles old Leaf batteries for an upcoming Opus camping trailer
- The Pokémon Company debuts new line of Detective Pikachu attire, wall art, more at Toy Fair
- Sphero launches RVR, its first fully programmable robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi
- LeapFrog announces the RockIt Twist handheld educational gaming system for kids
- Sharp’s new RoBoHoN Robot line-up features a sedentary model
- LEGO Ideas announces Steamboat Willie and Friends sets, the two latest fan-made creations
- Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know
- Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
- LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gear w/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless camera w/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299
- A $100,000+ transaction just made Super Mario Bros. the most expensive game ever sold
- LEGO debuts four new dinosaur-packed Jurassic World kits ahead of New York Toy Fair
- McIntosh’s new Wireless Loudspeaker System wields 650W, AirPlay 2, and Alexa compatibility
- Anthropologie x Joanna Gaines create a spring-ready collection from $38
- LEGO debuts new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets w/ iPhone companion app
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is now a full-on sequel and it looks amazing, here’s the debut trailer
- Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more