Apple marks International Women’s Day with video and Apple Music playlist with big-name artists

Apple has marked International Women’s Day with a video featuring big-name artists presenting some stark statistics showing just how far we have yet to go in terms of equality.

The artists featured in the video (below) are Annie Lennox, Mary J. Blige, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith, Farhan, Gwendoline Christie, Yola, Hozier, Skin (Skunk Anansie), Livia Firth, Beverley Knight, Frank Carter, Nadine Shah, Eve Ensler, Ade Adepitan, Richard E. Grant, Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) , Nina Nesbit, Frank Turner, Eddie Izzard, Richa Chadha and Emeli Sande …

The artists hold up placards with the following statistics:

1 in 3 women and girls are impacted by physical or sexual violence

Over 2.7B women are legally restricted from having the same choice of jobs as men

Women make up only 22.8% of the world’s parliamentary seats

99% of all maternal deaths occur in developing countries

Of the 751M adults who cannot read or write, 2 out of 3 are women

603M women live in countries where domestic violence is not considered a crime

Apple says that we need to create a future inclusive for all.

While we celebrate and acknowledge the advancement in women rights over the past 100 years, we must make sure it’s inclusive for all. This short film aims to highlight the injustices still experienced by millions of women and girls the world over – from misogyny, rape and violence to pay disparity. Every woman and girl, no matter where they live, no matter the color their skin, no matter what religious faith, no matter what – MUST have access to the same basic human rights. Global Feminists believe in equality of rights, with empowerment and justice made available for every woman and girl in every corner of the world.

The company has also created a #GlobalFeminism Apple Music playlist featuring 17 top female artists.

