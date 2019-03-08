9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 6/Plus Refurb from $120, Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band $4, Kindle E-readers starting at $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score a cert. refurbished iPhone 6/Plus for your kids from $120 Prime shipped, today only
Get Milanese Loop-style on your Apple Watch for as little as $4 Prime shipped
Fresh Apple Watch Series 3 LTE deals start at $259 via B&H (tax savings in select states)
Put a stylish Space Gray or Black Apple Watch Link Band on your wrist from $18 (30% off)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from $100 shipped, more from $50
New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more
Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H
Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped
Apple HomePod sees discounts at various retailers: $280 or open-box $250 (Reg. $349)
Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, more for $1,599 ($200 off)
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more
The latest iTunes movie bundle sale starts at $10, deals on 4K films, $1 HD rentals, more
The dynamically generated Symmetrain iOS puzzler is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- Uncover the mysteries of Arcadia Bay in Life is Strange Complete for Mac, now $12 (Reg. $18)
- The Doom & Destiny Advanced RPG for iOS is now on sale for just $1 (Reg. $5), more
- Grab OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for your iOS game library at $1 today (Reg. $5)
- Teach Your Monster to Read with this highly-rated iOS/Android app, now FREE (Reg. $5)
Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s eufyCam security system has 365-day battery life, free recording: $300 (Reg. $460)
- LIFX’s Multicolor HomeKit LED Bulb expands your Siri-centric smart home for $30 (20% off)
- Automatically turn your smart lights on and off w/ Eve’s $37 HomeKit Motion Sensor (24% off)
- TP-Link’s popular Smart Plug Minis are on sale, get two for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Samsung’s monster 82-inch Smart 4K UHDTV drops to $1,949 shipped (Reg. $2,500)
- Kingston’s A400 Internal 480GB SSD falls to new Amazon low at $52 shipped (20% off)
- Bring home NETGEAR’s refurb Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System at a new low: $180 (Orig. $370)
- Pad & Quill’s best leather iPhone cases and more now up to 35% off, deals from $25
- Add two 4TB Seagate IronWolf Hard Drives to your NAS or media server for $200 (Save $40)
- SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless Headset with carrying bag drops to $264 shipped ($345 value)
- Up to 30-hours of battery life highlights the OontZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $26
- TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit PoE Managed Switch powers routers and more: $60 (Save $20)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dandara, Phone Drive File Storage, more
- This Dyson refurbished V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum is down to $210 (Orig. $500)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers sneakers, boots & apparel from $13
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $30, Devil May Cry 5 $54, Pokémon Let’s Go $47, more
- Amazon has designer watches from $26 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Upgrade to a cordless vacuum cleaner from $224 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Our exclusive code takes $50 off Coway Airmega Air Purifiers, find models from $409 shipped
- Lucky Brand Flash Sale cuts an extra 40% off all sale items with deals from $24
- Rockport revamps your boots with an extra 40% off select styles from $33 shipped
- J.Crew offers an extra 30% off sale items with deals from $26 on jeans, shoes & more
- ECCO refreshes your footwear with an extra 40% off boat shoes, boots, heels and more
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 08, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup in a book-style cover
LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C