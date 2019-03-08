Apple Watch catches premature ventricular contraction, impressing doctor; deaf customer praises vibrating alarm clock and more

A couple of neat Apple Watch stories popped up on Reddit recently. One user shared how his Apple Watch Series 4 caught a premature ventricular contraction and was able to quickly share the results with his doctor. Another notes how helpful the Apple Watch is for deaf users.

First is another story about Apple Watch’s ECG feature catching a nuanced heartbeat irregularity. Reddit user sean_themighty shared that his Apple Watch recorded a premature ventricular contraction. Sean immediately sent a PDF of the results to his doctor. She told him it was benign, but scheduled a follow-up appointment in person in a few weeks. She also mentioned that she was impressed that the Apple Watch ECG was able to catch the PVC.

Notably, Sean also has a friend who is a nurse who was critical of the Apple Watch ECG when it first launched, thinking it to be “worthless.” After sharing his latest reading with her, he said she was also “very impressed.”

I should also add that one of my very good friends is a nurse and we had a very heated argument about the Apple Watch ECG when the watch first came out. She was basically fuming about how worthless a single-lead ECG would be and of course the very real concerns about people trying to self-diagnose themselves. I sent her this chart today and she was also very impressed. I think she didn’t realize how useful it could be until actually seeing the results.

Apple Watch for deaf users

Another inspiring share on Reddit yesterday came from a deaf Apple Watch user. Mjs1229 shared that they were born “profoundly deaf,” but got cochlear implants at age one. Mjs1229 touts how great it is to be able to control music from Apple Watch to stream music to a compatible Bluetooth cochlear implant.

The newest model of cochlear implant allows users to pair the implant to an iPhone, iPod, iPad allowing me to stream music to my implant via Bluetooth! I simply click play music on my Apple Watch and instantly stream music to my brain and nobody else can hear it.

They also mention another impactful Apple Watch feature for users who are deaf or hard of hearing is the vibration-based alarms. After trying many different types of vibration-based alarm clocks, Apple Watch has proved to be the best solution.

The apple watch vibration from the alarm works every time! Its also great because I can schedule the alarms for different times on different days and never touch it. It’s truly a miracle how far technology has come

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: