Texts not sending? Verizon customers experiencing SMS issues

- Mar. 12th 2019 7:26 am PT

Verizon appears to be experiencing a text message outage for some of its customers this morning. The problem is popping up for users mainly on the East Coast, and Verizon is working on a fix.

As noted by CBS Philly, many Verizon users have shared on Twitter this morning that their SMS text messages aren’t going through. For a few of the affected users, Verizon responded to tweets and said they’d look into the issue. Later, the carrier noted that it was working on a fix for the problem.

I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^AAB

Notably, this outage won’t affect iPhone users who are sending iMessages to other iPhone users. But it will impact Android users and iPhone users who are sending SMS texts to non-iPhone users.

While Verizon has said the issue should now be fixed, some users are still having trouble sending text messages.

