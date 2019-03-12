Texts not sending? Verizon customers experiencing SMS issues

Verizon appears to be experiencing a text message outage for some of its customers this morning. The problem is popping up for users mainly on the East Coast, and Verizon is working on a fix.

As noted by CBS Philly, many Verizon users have shared on Twitter this morning that their SMS text messages aren’t going through. For a few of the affected users, Verizon responded to tweets and said they’d look into the issue. Later, the carrier noted that it was working on a fix for the problem.

I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^AAB

I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^AAB — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

@verizon my texts won’t send sos — k t (@KaatieJ) March 12, 2019

Notably, this outage won’t affect iPhone users who are sending iMessages to other iPhone users. But it will impact Android users and iPhone users who are sending SMS texts to non-iPhone users.

@VerizonSupport my texting aren't going through?!?! Everything else works fine. Only iPhone users are receiving. @verizon #iphonetext — Jackie Augustyniak (@WWEMaMa88) March 12, 2019

While Verizon has said the issue should now be fixed, some users are still having trouble sending text messages.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: