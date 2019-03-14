9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,000, iPhone/Apple Watch Dock $12, Bose Revolve+ Speaker $239, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-14-2019.mp3

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy clears out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with deals from $1,000, today only

Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this Space Gray stand for $12 Prime shipped

Score the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $239 (Reg. $299)

For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.

Get the budget-friendly iPhone 6 for $70 shipped via Walmart (Cert. Refurb)

Get a backup iPhone 6S 32GB + 1-month of Cricket service for $130 ($230 value)

Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped

Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon

Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped

Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50

Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)

The highly-rated Pocket Anatomy for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $10)

(Reg. $10) iLovecraft Collection iOS/Android immersive book app now FREE + many more from $2

Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time

Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3

Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One