9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,000, iPhone/Apple Watch Dock $12, Bose Revolve+ Speaker $239, more

- Mar. 14th 2019 9:30 am PT

0

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy clears out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with deals from $1,000, today only

Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this Space Gray stand for $12 Prime shipped

Score the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $239 (Reg. $299)

For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.

Get the budget-friendly iPhone 6 for $70 shipped via Walmart (Cert. Refurb)

Get a backup iPhone 6S 32GB + 1-month of Cricket service for $130 ($230 value)

Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped

Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon

Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped

Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50

This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more

The best prices on Twelve South’s Apple-friendly accessories are right here, save up to 50%

Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more

Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)

Eve HomeKit Light Strip

Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design

Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Acer Amazon Gold Box from just $10: laptops, monitors, mice, gaming accessories, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time

Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3

Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One

Hyper Wireless Chargers

