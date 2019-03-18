How to check battery cycle count on your MacBook

- Mar. 18th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Most of Apple’s modern notebooks can go through 1,000 charge cycles before needing a battery replacement. Follow along for how to check the battery cycle count on your MacBook.

As noted in an Apple support document, here’s how your MacBook calculates its charge cycle count:

A charge cycle happens when you use all of the battery’s power—but that doesn’t necessarily mean a single charge.

For example, you could use half of your notebook’s charge in one day, and then recharge it fully. If you did the same thing the next day, it would count as one charge cycle, not two. In this way, it might take several days to complete a cycle.

How to check battery cycle count on your MacBook

  1. Click the  in top left corner of your Mac
  2. Select About This Mac, then System Report…
  3. On the left sidebar, click Power
  4. You’ll find your battery cycle count under Health Information:

Here’s how the process looks:

check battery cycle count Mac walkthrough 1

Look for the System Report option in the bottom left area of the About this Mac window.

how to check battery cycle count walkthrough 2

On the left had sidebar, select Power:

check MacBook battery cycle count

Underneath the cycle count, you’ll also see the condition of your battery. While almost all of Apple’s MacBooks made over the last ten years have batteries that are rated for 1,000 charge cycles, check out this document to see details for each specific model.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Hyper Wireless Chargers

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.