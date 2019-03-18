Most of Apple’s modern notebooks can go through 1,000 charge cycles before needing a battery replacement. Follow along for how to check the battery cycle count on your MacBook.

As noted in an Apple support document, here’s how your MacBook calculates its charge cycle count:

A charge cycle happens when you use all of the battery’s power—but that doesn’t necessarily mean a single charge. For example, you could use half of your notebook’s charge in one day, and then recharge it fully. If you did the same thing the next day, it would count as one charge cycle, not two. In this way, it might take several days to complete a cycle.

How to check battery cycle count on your MacBook

Click the  in top left corner of your Mac Select About This Mac, then System Report… On the left sidebar, click Power You’ll find your battery cycle count under Health Information:

Here’s how the process looks:

Look for the System Report option in the bottom left area of the About this Mac window.

On the left had sidebar, select Power:

Underneath the cycle count, you’ll also see the condition of your battery. While almost all of Apple’s MacBooks made over the last ten years have batteries that are rated for 1,000 charge cycles, check out this document to see details for each specific model.

