Instagram launches in-app shopping from major brands, incl. Burberry, Dior, Nike, Prada

US Instagram users can now buy products from more than 20 major brands from inside the app. The feature is known as Instagram Checkout.

Today, we’re introducing Checkout on Instagram. When you find a product you love, you can now buy it without leaving the app …

Instagram is aiming to make purchasing frictionless by storing all your details in the app.

When you tap to view a product from a brand’s shopping post, you’ll see a “Checkout on Instagram” button on the product page. Tap it to select from various options such as size or color, then you’ll proceed to payment without leaving Instagram. You’ll only need to enter your name, email, billing information and shipping address the first time you check out. Once your first order is complete, your information will be securely saved for convenience the next time you shop. You’ll also receive notifications about shipment and delivery right inside Instagram, so you can keep track of your purchase.

The company has named 23 brands available now, with more promised ‘soon.’

Adidas @adidaswomen

Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills

Balmain @balmain

Burberry @burberry

ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics

Dior @dior

H&M @hm

Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop

KKW @kkwbeauty

Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics

MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics

Michael Kors @michaelkors

NARS @narsissist

Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen

NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics

Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta

Ouai Hair @theouai

Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices

Prada @prada

Revolve @revolve

Uniqlo @uniqlo

Warby Parker @warbyparker

Zara @zara

Shopping was already available via Instagram, and upgraded in November, but you were taken through to the company’s website to actually make the purchase, rather than remaining within the app.

Instagram told Digiday that brands were selected based on existing shopping popularity in the app.

It is worth noting that the brands included in the beta test are some of the most popular on Instagram. For example, Huda Beauty has over 34 million followers, Kylie Cosmetics has just under 20 million followers, and Nike has over 85 million followers. Businesses were selected based on their adoption and performance of shopping on Instagram, according to Paige Cohen, a spokesperson for Instagram. Additionally, Instagram tried to choose brands that reflected a wide variety of products and price points.

Instagram takes an unspecified cut of sales.

It’s long been rumored that Instagram is working on a standalone shopping app. Whether Instagram Checkout is an additional or alternative plan is unclear. Instagram says that further shopping features are on the way, but wouldn’t say more than that.

