Apple Music launching new multi-lingual playlist ‘Suave’ this week

Apple Music is launching a new multi-lingual playlist today, as first reported by Billboard. The new playlist is called “Suave” and highlights R&B songs from various parts of the world. The playlist will feature songs in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with a focus on R&B.

Featured artists will include the likes of Paloma Mami, Rosalia, and more. Apple Music’s Marissa Gastelum touted that song ‘Fresh Air’ by Melii was the inspiration to start this playlist:

“We fell in love with Melii’s “Fresh Air” the moment she played it for us and we knew without a doubt that we had to launch Suave with this song,” says Marissa Gastelum, Latin Music Programmer, Apple Music. “This is the definitive home for the best of the best in R&B regardless of language.”

Further, Apple’s Alaysia Sierra added that the goal of the “Suave” playlist is to “be the intersection of culture where the music comes first.”

“Music itself is a universal language, but great music breaks down language barriers. When artists like Melii, Paloma Mami, Rosalía and others make great music, Suave seeks to be the intersection of culture where the music comes first,” added Alaysia Sierra, R&B and Hip Hop Programmer, Apple Music.

The new “Suave” playlist will be available worldwide tomorrow, March 22nd. The playlist will be updated every week with new content. Last year, Apple Music launched its own “top 100 charts,” which are also updated every Friday and have become popular choices among Apple Music listeners.

