Apple’s new iPhone XR ad tackles the hairy issue of private web browsing in privacy push play on video

After releasing a humorous new promotional video about how Apple takes privacy seriously earlier this month, the company has shared another privacy ad highlighting how Safari limits cross-site tracking.

Apple shared the new video on its YouTube channel today. Featuring the iPhone XR, the ad shows a teenager consider whether it’s time to start shaving and browsing the web for answers.

Your privacy matters. That’s why Safari limits sites from tracking you across the web. Privacy. That’s iPhone.

The lighthearted ad is just over thirty seconds, and ends with “Because what you browse should be your business”

Like Apple did with the longer privacy video it shared earlier, the description of this Privacy on iPhone ad invites users to take a closer look at how Apple protects privacy on its dedicated microsite.