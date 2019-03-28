Edison Mail releases block sender feature for iOS and Android apps

Edison Mail, a popular mail client for iOS and Android, has just released an update aimed to help deal with unwanted senders. The newest update includes a “block sender” feature to avoid emails from repeat Spam offenders (especially when your Spam filters don’t catch it). By using the block sender feature, emails from a block sender will be moved to the trash without ever hitting your inbox.

The block sender feature is compatible with Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo!, AOL, Hotmail, Outlook, and more. If an unknown individual sends you a message, you simply have to tap the Block button in the upper right corner of your message, then confirm to block the address. If you want to unblock a previously blocked sender, you can do that in the app’s settings.

So many mail apps are mobile and lacking the control that users need to easily block out the noise in their mailbox—the same way you might block a phone number or social media contact in other apps. Until now, the ability to block an email address required logging on to a desktop or following a series of confusing steps—Edison Mail’s Block Sender simplifies the process once and for all, said Shuhao Zhang, Vice President at Edison Software.

With this update, Edison Mail for iOS added new shortcuts in the app’s Travel Assistant to simplify trip workflows. The Travel Assistant mode can now assist for the moments you would like to ​order a Uber/Lyft, directions, calling your hotel, and forwarding your itinerary.

