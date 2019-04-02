9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 4 $50 off, 9.7-inch iPad $100 off, iPhone X Refurb $650, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase
Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models
Today only, score an iPhone X from $650 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999+)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $20 bundle sale, $1 HD rentals, Disney films, more
Save 20% sitewide at Twelve South: Rare deals on Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories
These Anker deals are no April Fools’ prank, score top-rated smartphone accessories from $8
iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers
DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service
Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2
- Pixelmator unveils brand new iPad photo app, pre-orders now 20% off for a limited time
- Discover the secrets of an ancient pyramid in the Legacy 2 puzzler for iOS at 50% off
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]
Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save 20% on LIFX Tile and Nanoleaf Aurora HomeKit Lighting Starter Kits from $160 + more
- Score three Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for just $34 shipped (Save 33%)
- Sony’s High-Power Bluetooth Speaker touts music-activated lighting: $298 (33% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $40, more
- Withings Move fitness tracker now available for purchase w/ 18-month battery life
- UniFi Diary: Expanding your Ubiquiti setup with Gigabit and POE Ethernet Switches
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $40 or less, Rocket League $9, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tropico 4 Gold Edition, Pepi Bath, more
- 3 months of Xbox Live Gold to extend your sub for just $10.50 (Reg. $25), more
- Get the Zelda Art & Artifacts hardcover book at the Amazon low: $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)
- The PO-33 Ghostly Edition is Teenage Engineering’s latest pocket-sized sampler instrument
- Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack is now on sale for $10 at GameStop (Reg. up to $35)
- Home Depot’s 1-day Ryobi electric outdoor tool sale is loaded with deals from $31
- Shark ION Cordless Stick Vac offers 80 minutes of run-time for $238 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon has top-rated Marpac white noise machines on sale from $22.50, today only
- The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells hit lowest price of the year at Amazon: $200 (Reg. $299)
- Score CALPAK, Delsey, Traveler’s Choice & more under $100 in Hautelook’s Luggage Sale
- Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $55 (Up to 46% off)
- Amazon takes 25% off its own mattress-in-a-box, with deals from $337 (Today only)
- J.Crew Factory refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide & deals from $15
- Find Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley & more at up to 75% off with deals from $40
- Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Flash Sale takes 30% off Rockport, Calvin Klein, Florsheim & more
- Neiman Marcus Last Call takes an extra up to 50% off popular brands, top picks from $30
- 9to5Toys Daily: April 02, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon expected to drop Whole Foods prices by 20% Wednesday + more w/ Prime
Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection looks like Anthropolige with prices from $2
TP-Link aims to bring mesh to the masses w/ a new, budget-friendly Deco Wi-Fi System
Best microphone isolation shields to make your vocal recordings stand out from the pack
- Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more
- Dolby Bluetooth adapter spotted in recent FCC filing, possible surround sound private listening
- UBTECH debuts new iPhone-enabled Iron Man MK50 Robot ahead of Endgame’s release
- LEGO officially announces five new Avengers: Endgame kits, now available for purchase
- HDHomeRun sunsets its Premium TV streaming service, here are the best alternatives
- Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
- Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
- Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers