9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 4 $50 off, 9.7-inch iPad $100 off, iPhone X Refurb $650, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/04/9to5Toys-Daily-4-02-2019.mp3

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase

Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models

Today only, score an iPhone X from $650 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999+)

Save 20% sitewide at Twelve South: Rare deals on Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories

These Anker deals are no April Fools’ prank, score top-rated smartphone accessories from $8

iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers

DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service

Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2

Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]

Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

MORE NEW DEALS:

Save 20% on LIFX Tile and Nanoleaf Aurora HomeKit Lighting Starter Kits from $160 + more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon expected to drop Whole Foods prices by 20% Wednesday + more w/ Prime

Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection looks like Anthropolige with prices from $2

TP-Link aims to bring mesh to the masses w/ a new, budget-friendly Deco Wi-Fi System

Best microphone isolation shields to make your vocal recordings stand out from the pack