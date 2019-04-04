UAG launches Metropolis case for new iPad mini and iPad Air with Apple Pencil storage, military-grade protection, more

Popular Apple accessory maker, UAG, is out today with a fresh case for the new iPad mini and iPad Air. As usual for UAG, the new Metropolis case offers military-grade drop protection with a durable design. Both versions also feature Apple Pencil storage, a first for the iPad mini.

UAG announced the new iPad versions of the Metropolis case series that bring robust front and back protection in a press release today:

UAG’s bestselling Metropolis case offers enhanced usability and the ultimate MIL-SPEC protection. A smart folio cover provides 360-degree protection and doubles as an adjustable stand. While built-In Apple Pencil Storage securely holds your premium accessory in place.

Metropolis for the new iPads is available in magma (red), cobalt (blue), and black and will run $60 for the latest iPad Air, and $50 for the new iPad mini.

Metropolis for iPad mini and iPad Air highlights:

Feather-light composite construction

Impact-resistant soft core

Tactile grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Adjustable stand

Apple Pencil holder

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

Metropolis for the iPad Air is available now, with the iPad mini version coming soon. UAG offers the Metropolis series for most iPhones as well as other devices.

