Prince Harry partners with Oprah for upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series

Apple had Oprah on stage at its March event to announce two documentaries focusing on sexual harassment and mental health. They did not say that the show production had links to royalty …

Today, the Instagram account representing the Duke & Duchess of Sussex announced that Prince Harry will be a co-creator and executive producer on the mental health documentary.

Oprah’s other project on sexual harassment in the workplace is called ‘Toxic Labour’. The mental health documentary series is currently untitled.

Oprah and the Duke of Sussex have apparently been developing the series for several months and it will launch in 2020. Apple previously said that Apple TV+ service would debut in the fall; clearly Oprah’s content is a bit further down the line.

Harry said he is proud to be working with Oprah on this series.

I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.

Apple is arranging a star-studded lineup of shows for its forthcoming TV subscription service with productions featuring Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Reece Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Sara Bareilles, among others, with series led by directors including Steven Spielberg and JJ Abrams.

TV+ will only include exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies. Apple is yet to announce pricing for the service.