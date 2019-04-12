Up to $399 off MacBook Pro and mesh Wi-Fi deals are right here

You’ll find the first notable discount on Apple AirPods plus highlights from Best Buy’s new 48-hour sale and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for all of the best offers from 9to5Toys.

Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140 at Costco

Update: Sold out.

Following their release late last month, we’ve been patiently waiting on the first notable AirPods discount. Today is the day as Costco is taking $19 off both models, bringing prices on the regular and wireless cases down to $140 and $180, respectively. Already rocking best-seller status at Amazon, the second generation AirPods are a fan-favorite and we largely agreed in our hands-on review. You’ll of course need a Costco membership to cash in on these deals.

Take up to $399 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pros

Best Buy launched a new 48-hour sale this morning for its My Best Buy members. It’s free to sign-up and you’ll be able to gain access to a number of notable deals, headlined by up to $300 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. But if you jump over to Amazon, you can save $399 on select 15-inch models. Other notable deals into today’s sale include SiliconeDust HD HomeRun devices, Elgato streaming accessories and more. Find all of our top picks right here.

Jump into mesh Wi-Fi with 25% off Linksys Velop

Is your Wi-Fi currently under duress? All of those devices have your connection grinding to a halt? Consider making the jump to a mesh Wi-Fi system and expand coverage across your home. This Linksys Velop bundle is on sale for $150, which is a 25% savings off the regular going rate. It delivers coverage of up to 4,500-sq. feet, eliminating those pesky router dead zones.

