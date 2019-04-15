Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale today, along with SanDisk storage, MacBook Pro, and iTunes gift cards

Today’s rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes deals on Apple Watch Series 4, SanDisk and Western Digital storage, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, and iTunes gift cards. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 $50 off at Amazon

Discounts on Apple Watch Series 4 have been tough to come by over the last six months. One of the few opportunities has been at Amazon, which popped up again today. Various styles are on sale by as much as $50, just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in your savings. The best deals are on LTE-equipped models, but you’ll find mark downs on the entry-level GPS versions too. Be sure to put your savings to work and grab a new watch band. Our roundup of the best third-party options has various styles from $5 for any budget.

Amazon SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box

Today only, over at Amazon, you can find SanDisk and Western Digital storage on sale. Some of our top picks include SanDisk’s 256GB microSD card for $31. Whether you need to add some capacity to your camera, GoPro, or Nintendo Switch, this sale has something for everyone. USB-C-equipped hard drives are an excellent Time Machine solution as well. You can find all of our top picks right here.

Apple’s 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro drops $399

The latest MacBook Pros have been steadily discounted in recent months, but today’s $399 price drop marks the best we’ve seen to date. Amazon has reduced the 15-inch model with 512GB of storage to $2,400, making it the best offer out there by at least $99. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. With up to 10-hours of battery life, you’ll be able to create or consume content on-the-go.

iTunes gift cards finally re-appear

Whew, it sure seems like it’s been a minute since a solid iTunes gift card deal. Luckily, Sam’s Club and Costco both delivered yesterday with 15% off various denominations. Load up your iTunes balance and score even deeper discounts on apps, subscriptions, and more.

Jumpstart your Wi-Fi with our Ubiquiti giveaway

If you missed it on Friday, we’re partnering with Ubiquiti to give one lucky reader an $895 network bundle with everything you need to jumpstart your setup. Head over to this page to learn how you can win.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!