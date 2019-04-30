Apple’s Retina 5K iMac up to $560 off, iPhone 7 from $220, and Logitech Crayon are in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals from 9to5Toys includes Apple’s Retina 5K iMac, the budget-friendly iPhone 7, and a new Amazon all-time low on the Logitech Crayon. Head below for more.

Amazon takes up to $560 off Retina 5K iMac models

Amazon is offering hefty discounts on previous generation Retina 5K iMac models, taking up to $560 off regular prices. Headlining is the 27-inch 3.7GHz/8GB/2TB version for $1,738 (Reg. $2,229). This model sports a 27-inch 5K Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and more. It’s also incredibly thin at just 5mm on the side.

Woot clears out iPhone 7 inventory

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 7 with a 90-day warranty from $220. For comparison, Apple typically charges around $380, but is currently out of stock. Apple is continuing to deliver the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Ideal for kids, a second phone, or grandparents, iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip, and more. Grab JETech’s clear iPhone 7 case and leverage your savings into some extra protection.

Logitech Crayon hits Amazon all-time low

Logitech Crayon offers a lower-priced alternative to the pricier Apple Pencil. It delivers many of the same features and is currently on sale for $50 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. No pairing is required, simply turn it on and you’re ready to rock. Great for creating iPad artwork, taking notes, and more. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). We called it a “price-friendly alternative” to more expensive options on the market in our hands-on review.

