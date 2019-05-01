HomePod hits $249, latest iPad mini gets first discount, and AirPods return to $140 in today’s best deals

Discounts on Apple HomePod, iPad mini 5, and AirPods highlight today’s best deals. Head below for more.

Apple HomePod hits $249 in rare price drop

One of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on Apple HomePod is available today at $249. This deal comes way of trusted seller Mac Sales and Other World Computing. It is in open-box new condition but still ships with a full one-year warranty. Apple HomePod originally sold for $349 and regularly goes for $299 these days. It delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

New iPad mini gets first discount with added tax benefits

Today Apple’s latest iPad mini is seeing its first discount at Amazon and B&H. You’ll save just $10, but opting to shop at B&H does deliver added tax sax savings at the time of purchase for select shoppers. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it the “perfect tablet when portability matters most.” The latest iPad mini offers a 7.9-inch Retina display, Touch ID and an A12 Bionic chip. Up to 10 hours of battery life keeps the content flowing all day long.

Latest AirPods return to $140, wireless charging bundle on sale too

The latest AirPods are on sale once again. This time you can find prices from $140 at Costco, or with the wireless charger at $180. You’ll of course need a membership to cash in on these savings. Be sure to check your local Costco to avoid any $5 shipping fees. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

