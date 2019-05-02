Apple Watch Series 4 hits all-time low price, MacBook Air $250 off, and more in Thursday’s best deals

Today’s best deals include new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 4, Amazon takes $250 off MacBook Air, and new Anker discounts. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 hits all-time low prices

It’s been a big morning for Apple Watch Series 4 discounts. Various retailers are taking up to $70 off various configurations, including GPS, Cellular, Nike+, and more. We’ve never seen a bigger discount than $50 prior to today, so if you’ve been on the fence, now is the time to pick up Apple’s latest wearable. Deals start at $349 shipped.

Make sure you grab an extra Apple Watch band to complete your new setup. Today’s featured deals are available in various styles, but adding a new strap direct from Apple can be pricey. Head over to our roundup of the best options for any style, including sport, leather, nylon, and many more starting at $5.

Amazon takes $250 off latest MacBook Air

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air is seeing notable discounts over at Amazon this morning, bringing prices back to $950 shipped. You can grab the upgraded 256GB model for $1,150. That’s good for $250 off in both instances and a return of the previous Amazon all-time low price. Apple’s MacBook Air sports dual Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports, so having a hub on hand like this one lets you easily attach legacy USB-A devices, HDMI, and Ethernet.

New Anker sale includes Lightning cables and much more

Amazon and Anker are back with a new sale featuring its popular 3.3-foot MFi braided nylon Lightning cables for $8.50. These are some of the best Lightning cables out there, with MFi certification and an ultra-tough design that’s made to last longer than the competition. Head over to our roundup for more deals on smart scales, battery packs, and LED light bulbs.

