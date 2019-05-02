PSA: Mac App Store facing issues for many users

The Mac App Store is having trouble today properly displaying content. The main featured Discover tab and more are showing up as almost mostly pages.

In the last several hours, macOS users started noticing issues with the Mac App Store. Most users are reporting a blank Discover page when opening the app. We’ve also seen a blank Work tab with some of the other featured content showing up properly.

Apple’s System Status Page shows a green light for the Mac App Store, but that tool is usually slow to report issues for Apple’s services.

The problems appear to be happening for users on both public and beta macOS builds.

@AppleSupport y’all the Mac App Store is borked — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) May 2, 2019

When I open the Mac App Store, it goes straight to this. Just me? pic.twitter.com/o0kZkMVOpZ — Brent Simmons (@brentsimmons) May 2, 2019

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: