iHome HomeKit smart plugs for $17, plus iPad Pro LTE $380 off, and a $4 Apple Watch Dock are in Friday’s best deals

Friday’s best deals include iHome HomeKit-enabled smart plugs at $17, Apple’s LTE-enabled 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a $4 Apple Watch dock. Head below for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Add an iHome HomeKit plug to your setup for $17

Deals on HomeKit-enabled smart plugs do not come around as often as those compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. Let alone at under $20. Today Amazon has the iHome HomeKit Smart Plug for $17, which is the best price we’ve seen in years. Whether you’re just starting your smart home build, or ready to expand further, this is a great price that surely won’t last too long. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time.

B&H knocks $380 off LTE-equipped iPad Pro

Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro is being marked down by $380 today at B&H. These are cellular models, so you’ll be able to leverage LTE wherever you are for $699. Better yet, B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is still a great option for those looking to pick up a large and powerful tablet, and today’s discounted price makes that all the more true.

Give your Apple Watch a home w/ this affordable nightstand dock

Your Apple Watch deserves a nice home. This $4 dock is about as affordable as it gets. Typically sells for $10, today’s deal is the best price we’ve found to date. Put this minimalistic dock on your nightstand and give your Apple Watch a dedicated home. Its soft silicone material will keep things scratch-free while horizontal orientation delivers Nightstand Mode support and more.

