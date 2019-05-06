Apple partners with Warren Buffett on free Paper Wizard game

Another interesting development that has emerged from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder’s meeting is a new iOS game, Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard. Notably, Apple helped out with the development and holds the rights to the new free game.

As reported by CNN (via MacRumors), Tim Cook had some fun with Warren Buffett and at the start of the shareholder’s meeting on Saturday and appeared in a lighthearted video as Buffett was trying to brainstorm app ideas:

Buffett was shown trying and failing to come up with ideas for an app, including a Time Machine where Buffett tells a kid version of himself to buy Apple stock — which is now Berkshire’s largest holding. Cook then comes up with the idea for a newspaper toss.

The app is a reference to Buffett’s childhood job and also how he used to start the shareholder’s settings with a live paper toss. Many thought it was just a carefree video, but Apple and Buffett actually partnered to launch the free game, Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard.

The game’s developer is listed as Wildlife Design Inc. but as shown in the above screenshot, Apple owns the rights to the app and is also mentioned as partnering with Buffett on the FAQ page.

Paper Wizard is a simple side-scrolling game with no in-app purchases. After the first level, based in Buffett’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, players get to toss papers at targets around Apple Park.

Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard is a free download from the App Store. Notably, it’s the first game that Apple has worked on since Texas Hold ‘Em.

