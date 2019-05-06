9.7-inch iPad $100 off, Anker iPhone accessories, and iTunes gift cards lead Monday’s best deals

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch are on sale, along with discounted Anker iPhone accessories and iTunes gift cards. Head below for more in today’s rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 discount

Nearly every Apple product is on sale this week at both Amazon and Best Buy. Headlining is up to $100 off the latest 9.7-inch iPad with deals starting at $250 shipped. This is a match of the lowest price we’ve seen in 2019. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad delivers a beautiful Retina display, Apple Pencil support and more in an ultra-portable design. You’ll also find deals on MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 4 in yesterday’s big roundup.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale goes heavy on iPhone accessory deals

Anker is responsible for some of the best iPhone accessories out there, and its latest sale at Amazon is jam-packed with a number of notable deals. This includes Anker’s 10W wireless charging stand, which is a must-have for any bedside table at $14. You’ll also find offers on Soundcore Bluetooth speakers, car charging accessories, and portable batteries in this morning’s coverage at 9to5Toys.

iTunes gift card discounts return via Costco

iTunes gift card deals have been rare in 2019, but thankfully Costco is delivering the goods with over 15% off $100 credits. Email delivery makes sure that you’ll have your credit quickly in your inbox after purchase. You can use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple music subscriptions, along with other streaming services. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals.

