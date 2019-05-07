MacBook deals from $800, Apple Watch Series 4 $70 off, and HomeKit lighting are in Tuesday’s best deals

Today’s best offers include $800 MacBook deals, Apple Watch Series 4 $70 off, and an exclusive discount on the latest HomeKit Eve Light Strip. Head below for more in the latest rendition of 9to5Toys Daily.

Best Buy flash sale includes MacBook deals, more

Best Buy surprised with a new 1-day flash sale this morning, headlined by MacBook deals and iPhone X offers. You’ll find Apple’s 12-inch MacBook for $800 as a part of this sale. There’s also notable deals on TVs, smart home gear and more. Our top picks are right here, but don’t wait long, this offer expires tonight.

Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by up to $70

Apple Watch Series 4 has seen a steady dose of discounts over the last month. Currently you can save up to $70 off various models at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. This is a match of the largest price drop we’ve tracked to date. Apple Watch Series 4 sports a complete redesign with a larger screen, louder speaker, and swimproof casing so you can take it just about anywhere your adventures lead. Of course, be sure to put your savings towards an extra watch band. Here are our favorites starting at just $5.

Eve’s new HomeKit Light Strip gets exclusive 9to5Toys sale

Eve is offering 9to5 readers an exclusive discount on its HomeKit-enabled Light Strip. The price drops as low as $60 with our code, marking the best offer we’ve seen to date. Eve’s Light Strip works with HomeKit out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting to your Siri-controlled smart home.

