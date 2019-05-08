Stacktrace Podcast 035: “The 50 hour transition”

After naming their favorite Italian city, John and Gui discuss iOS design systems and cross-platform UI frameworks, augment Mark Gurman’s latest scoops, and talk about preparing for WWDC.
Sponsored by Volta: Get 10% off the Volta 2.0 charge cable now by visiting voltacharger.com/stacktrace and using promo code 9to5TAKE10 at checkout.
Enter our Apple Watch Series 4 giveaway here.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Links
- WWDC for macOS
- Imagine Engine
- Material design
- Microsoft’s Fluent design system
- Soor
- Mark Gurman’s latest report
- Apple Configurator
- AltConf