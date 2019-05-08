Stacktrace Podcast 035: “The 50 hour transition”

- May. 8th 2019 10:00 am PT

0

After naming their favorite Italian city, John and Gui discuss iOS design systems and cross-platform UI frameworks, augment Mark Gurman’s latest scoops, and talk about preparing for WWDC.

Sponsored by Volta: Get 10% off the Volta 2.0 charge cable now by visiting voltacharger.com/stacktrace and using promo code 9to5TAKE10 at checkout.
Enter our Apple Watch Series 4 giveaway here

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Hosts:

Links

Guides

9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts
Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author