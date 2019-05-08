Stacktrace Podcast 035: “The 50 hour transition”

After naming their favorite Italian city, John and Gui discuss iOS design systems and cross-platform UI frameworks, augment Mark Gurman’s latest scoops, and talk about preparing for WWDC.

