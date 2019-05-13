2018 iPad Pro $200 off, official Apple Watch bands on sale, Anker Gold Box and more are in Monday’s best deals

Today’s best deals include $200 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro, official Apple Watch bands, and Amazon’s 1-day Anker Gold Box. Head below for more in this edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon takes $200 off 2018 iPad Pro in new sale

Leading the way in today’s best deals is a new sale at Amazon that takes up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro. This is a new Amazon all-time low in many instances, with both 11- and 12.9-inch models included in this sale. The latest from Apple sports a gorgeous Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and a wide color range. Apple’s A12X Bionic powers Face ID along with a 12MP camera, and four speakers. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy content all day long. Put your savings to work and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. This best-seller will unlock a whole new level of functionality, especially if you’re into leveraging pro-grade creation apps.

Best Buy offers rare savings on Apple’s official Watch bands

It’s not often that Apple’s official accessories are discounted. That goes especially for Apple Watch bands, but Best Buy is coming through today with a few different options on sale. Headlining is the Milanese Loop band at $75. That’s down from the usual $149 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked by $14. Check out the entire sale for more options and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best third-party bands for additional (and affordable) styles.

Anker’s 1-day Gold Box delivers charging accessory deals and more

Anker makes some of the best accessories for iPhone and iPad on the market today. Amazon has a 1-day promotion going with deals from $7.50 on a number of popular wireless chargers, Lightning cables, and more. Don’t miss these deals, which are slated to expire by 3am tonight.

